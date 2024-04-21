Strathfieldsaye go 2-0 after inaccurate Bulldogs kick themselves out of it

The old adage bad kicking is bad football was prevalent at Wade Street on Saturday afternoon as Golden Square kicked itself out of its match against Strathfieldsaye.
The Bulldogs kicked 5.19 (49) against the Storms 11.11 (77) to start their premiership defence under new coach Brad Eaton 0-2.
It's a much more positive outlook for Strathfieldsaye's new coach Luke Freeman who has passed his opening two tests and is sitting pretty at 2-0.
It sets up a compelling round three clash between the Storm and Eaglehawk, which should be a great litmus test for both sides.
Storm coach Luke Freeman told the Bendigo Advertiser the successful opening fortnight has set up their season nicely.
"They always mean a bit more when you win at Wade Street, so I'm really happy with the result," Freeman said
"It's good to get two early wins against sides who we suspect will be around us come the end of the year.
"There was a lot of pressure from both teams, which you can get on the smaller grounds, and for us to execute our plans on that smaller ground was excellent.
"The ability to absorb their pressure was one of the more pleasing aspects.
"They kept coming back at us, and for a young group to absorb that and take the next step to kick away was very impressive."
Golden Square failed to register a major in the second half, kicking 13 behinds.
Up by a kick at the main change, the Storm burst the margin out to 18 points by three-quarter-time before adding two goals to none in the final term.
Bulldogs coach Brad Eaton admitted their poor conversion cost them the match.
"We had some shots that weren't in great areas, but at the same time, there were definitely some opportunities lost in front of goal," Eaton said.
"We failed to take advantage of momentum when we had it, unlike Strathfieldsaye, who capitalised.
"In the second half in particular, we controlled territory for good patches but couldn't kick a goal, and Strath would go down the other end and kick one, which killed our momentum."
Star defender Jon Coe was named the Bulldog's best, while Jordan Rosengren was again among the better players.
At this early stage of the season, Rosengren appears to be the Bulldogs' most damaging midfielder, and opposition sides will need to put some focus into him.
"I think Jordan has got a bit of confidence in his ability at the moment," Eaton said.
"He's hunting the ball really well, and when he rests forward or back, he tracks the ball nicely in the air."
Freeman highlighted the work of co-captains Daniel Clohesy and Lachlan Ratcliffe in the second half as instrumental to the victory alongside experienced head Shannon Geary.
All three were named in the best with Riley Wilson, Matt Harvey and Zach Charles.
Charles kicked three goals in a display that endeared him to his coach.
"Zach got hurt early and stayed out there under duress," Freeman said.
"We could have been a man down, but he fought through and was so important for us, popping up at just the moments we needed someone to."
Bulldogs tall Hugh Freckleton is expected to cop a one-week suspension for striking.
The Bulldogs travel down to Castlemaine next week in a must-win game.
