Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Strathfieldsaye go 2-0 after inaccurate Bulldogs kick themselves out of it

NS
By Nathan Spicer
April 21 2024 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye midfielder Riley Wilson (right) and vice-captain Cooper Jones. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathfieldsaye midfielder Riley Wilson (right) and vice-captain Cooper Jones. Picture by Darren Howe

The old adage bad kicking is bad football was prevalent at Wade Street on Saturday afternoon as Golden Square kicked itself out of its match against Strathfieldsaye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.