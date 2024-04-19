Car park overhaul: six-storey office block, retail, cafe plan unveiled

Developers have revealed extensive plans for a six-storey building to replace a city centre car park in Bendigo.
They have revealed details for the office, retail and cafe space in the heart of the city centre.
Specialist property developers at McMullin have been searching for future office tenants for some time as they try to transform a 44-space private car park in Mundy Street.
They have now locked in a design they think will convince the City of Greater Bendigo to sign off on planning permissions.
Freshly revealed details show the six-storey building would have a ground floor cafe and retail space.
The next two storeys would have 50 parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging spaces. Those would all be in addition to seven car spaces out the back of the building.
The next three floors would be given over to office space.
The project is named "The Chambers" as part of a marketing push to draw in law firms looking for a site directly across the road from Bendigo's new law courts.
Bendigo's council is now considering the plans and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
City planners will likely give thought to parking and traffic flows in what is a busy part of town.
McMullin's traffic experts have crunch the numbers and think the proposed building would have enough car spaces for most workers onsite.
Between 11 and 25 workers might need to find parking in nearby streets, they said.
The experts believed there would be lots of on-street parking if all those workers brought their cars.
McMullin said it would set aside space in the new building for 21 bikes along with showers and change rooms to encourage more people to ride to work.
Multiple bus routes run through the area.
The Mundy Street land has been used by multiple groups over the last century, McMullin's heritage experts said.
They found evidence of a series of single-storey buildings in the 1930s including a mechanics and a State Electricity Commission shed.
All were eventually demolished.
The property is next to the historic Star Bar building and close to others dating back deep into Bendigo's past.
The heritage experts urged the council to support the contemporary building given the number of multi-storey buildings in that part of town and the use of building materials that would compliment the surrounding streetscape.
