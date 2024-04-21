Developers want childcare centre in fast-growing Strathfieldsaye

Developers want to build a childcare centre in one of Bendigo's fastest growing suburbs.
They have asked for a planning permit for the 116 space centre that would employ 11 people.
The City of Greater Bendigo is expected to make a decision on the Strathfieldsaye land at a later date.
Developers want a single storey building on a lot set aside within a subdivision at 53 Duke Street.
It would come complete with six rooms for children ranging from zero to 24 months of age.
The building would include a reception, kitchenette, staff rooms, office areas and a multi-purpose room.
Developers say the land is close to two primary schools including St Francis of the Fields and Strathfieldsaye Primary School.
They expect more educational and community amenities to arrive nearby as the suburb develops.
Strathfieldsaye's population is expected to almost double to 12,500 by 2036.
Developers would set aside 21 car spaces on site.
The childcare centre would operate between 6.30am and 6pm.
Developers want to stagger the number of children on site throughout the day and believe the busiest times for parents to drop off children would be between 8am and 9am, along with 3pm and 4pm.
