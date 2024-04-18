Bendigo Advertiser
'It could have been me': security guard wants more power after Bondi attack

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 19 2024 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
Bendigo security guard Roland Springis is petitioning for extra protection in his industry. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo security guard Roland Springis is petitioning for extra protection in his industry. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo based security guard Roland Springis wants extra protection for his industry after a guard was one of six killed in last week's stabbing at Bondi Junction Westfield.

Journalist

