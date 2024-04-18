'It could have been me': security guard wants more power after Bondi attack

Bendigo based security guard Roland Springis wants extra protection for his industry after a guard was one of six killed in last week's stabbing at Bondi Junction Westfield.
Mr Springis has worked as a guard for around five years and encountered violence on the job "daily".
He said news of the death of Pakistani national Faraz Tahir - a security guard at the Bondi Junction shopping centre during the attack on April 13 - left him reeling.
"It just really got me thinking ... it could have been me," he said.
Mr Springis said he had "been threatened with a weapon" while working as a security guard in Bendigo, and had performed citizen's arrests for more than 20 minutes while waiting for police to arrive.
"I have been able to verbally de-escalate ... but that is not always the case for others," he said.
"Some people can get seriously injured or killed."
Now Mr Springis wants security guards to be armed with more protection and power, having started a Change.org petition which so far had secured more than 3000 signatures.
He said security guards in Bendigo were facing an increased threat of violence in public places.
"We are dealing with the public here and you don't know what they are carrying," Mr Springis said.
"They could be carrying anything ... but you can't carry anything. So what hope do we have?"
A stab proof vest, a baton, capsicum spray and handcuffs were among protections Mr Springis wanted security guards to be equipped with.
He said he did not have to look far for incidents where the extra items might have been useful while working at shopping centres, hospitals and clubs across Bendigo.
"I have had a [security guard] mate who was stabbed in Coles at Bendigo," Mr Springis said.
"He was trying to apprehend a thief and while he was doing that he got stabbed."
Another security guard Muhammad Taha was taken to hospital after confronting attacker Joel Cauchi during the Bondi Junction rampage.
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said after the Bondi Junction attack he would not make any immediate changes, but there would be a review of security guard regulations in NSW - except those relating to firearms.
"The government is not considering policy changes in relation to stun guns or firearms," Mr Minns said on Monday.
"I don't believe that more firearms in the community is a good decision."
Mr Springis said he hoped his petition would encourage the Victorian government to legislate extra protections for security personnel under the Private Security Act 2004.
Five women and one man were murdered in the stabbing on Saturday, April 13 at Bondi Junction Westfield. Eight victims remain in hospital, including an infant girl in intensive care.
The killer, 40-year-old Queensland man Joel Cauchi, was shot dead by police at the scene and seemingly singled out women in the country's worst massacre in recent years.
