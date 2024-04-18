Waldron caps off Suns' success with champion player accolade

STRATHDALE-Maristians coach Grant Waldron has taken out the Suns' first XI champion player award for the 2023-24 Bendigo District Cricket Association season.
Waldron claiming the honour came in a premiership season for the Suns following a grand final win over Kangaroo Flat that he was instrumental in.
The Suns defeated Kangaroo Flat by 164 runs last month in a grand final that will be long remembered for the 203-run partnership shared between Waldron (92) and Daniel Clohesy (118) for the second wicket on day one.
As well as winning the Tony Bourke Memorial first XI champion player award Waldron also won the Suns' first XI batting award and player of the finals.
Tony Bourke Memorial First XI Champion Player - Grant Waldron
Tayla Vlaeminck Women's Champion Player - Bella Eddy
Sheehan Family Second XI Champion Player - Wil Tuohey & Blake Barri
Br. Flavius Memorial Third XI Champion Player - Ash Stewart
Richard Murphy Fourth XI Champion Player - Harry Purcell
Twenty20 Club Champion - Daniel Clohesy
First XI Batting Award - Grant Waldron 684 runs @ 62.18
First XI Bowling Award - Tom Purcell 22 wickets @ 13.59
First XI Captain's Award - Jack Pysing
First XI Player of the finals - Grant Waldron
Women's Batting Award - Shelby Giorlando 226 runs @ 28.25
Women's Bowling Award - Bella Eddy 16 wickets @ 10.75
Women's Coaches Award - Milla Finch
Second XI Batting Award - Wil Tuohey 427 runs @ 42.70
Second XI Bowling Award - Will Purcell 21 wickets @ 13.19
Second XI Captain's Award - Jack Smith
Second XI Player of the finals - Will Gilmore
Third XI Batting Award - Ash Stewart 352 runs @ 39.11
Third XI Bowling Award - Daniel Peterson 11 wickets @ 19.73
Third XI Captain's Award - Sam Coughlin
Fourth XI Batting Award - Harry Purcell 380 runs @ 54.29
Fourth XI Bowling Award - Harry Purcell 18 wickets @ 10.94
Fourth XI Captain's Award - Tom Smith
Fourth XI Player of the finals - Sebastian Rossi
U18 Batting Award - Tadhg McBurney 383 runs @ 47.88
U18 Bowling Award - Sebastian Rossi 14 wickets @ 12.64
U18 Coaches Award - Jasper Irwin
U18 Player of the finals - Sebastian Rossi
Junior Encouragement Award - Jack Spencer
John Brown Memorial Best Club Person Award - Michael Prowse
Les "Hassa" Norris Memorial Suns Supporter Award - Wayne Plumridge
Life Membership - Anthony Purcell
