Bendigo teen Ayrton Filippi: 'I just love the thrill of racing'

FOR Bendigo's Ayrton Filippi, the passion for the sport he loves is in his name.
Named after Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, 16-year-old Ayrton is about to take the next step in his motorsport journey as he embarks on his first season competing in the Formula RX8 Super Series.
The Formula RX8 Super Series is Australia's only not-for-profit nationally televised one-make Mazda RX8 series and features seven rounds, with the first this weekend at Sydney Motor Sport Park.
"Formula RX8 is a new series starting that uses Mazda RX8s," Ayrton said this week.
"They are a brilliant car... they are so balanced and feel really comfortable to drive.
"This is the type of series that really gives you the chance to show who you are, what you can do and start to get your name out there a bit.
"What I did previously in go-karting and Formula Vee were very good entry points and we did that for a few years and now we feel we're ready to take the next step and compete in a national series and doing it in Formula RX8 is a great opportunity given the races are shown on Foxtel and Kayo and that's great to get some exposure."
The round Ayrton, who is in Year 11 at Bendigo Senior Secondary College, is most looking forward to competing in is the final round at Bathurst on the weekend of November 8-10.
As well as Sydney Motor Sport Park and Bathurst that bookend the series, the other five rounds will be raced at Morgan Park Raceway, Queensland Raceway, The Bend B-Power Motorsport Park, Winton Motor Raceway and One Raceway.
Winton Motor Raceway on the weekend of October 4-6 will be the only round raced in Victoria.
Aytron has been racing for the past nine years and his passion for the sport extends well beyond the track as highlighted by the Podcast he started three years ago called Grassroots Racer where he interviews people involved in all forms of motorsport, as well as his co-hosting of the radio show In the Pits on 101.5 Fresh FM.
"This is my 10th year of racing. I did lots of karting when I was younger and as soon as I was 12-years-old I jumped in a race car and I have been trying to continually critique my skills and we're at the point now where we are making the upgrade to a national level series," Ayrton said.
"I don't really know where I'll stand until I start racing, but I feel like finishing anywhere in the top 10 would be a good start."
White motorsport is Ayrton's passion, it is an expensive venture, particularly competing in a national series with the associated travel and accommodation costs, on top of ongoing expenses such as entry fees, tyres and fuel.
Ayrton has a fundraising campaign on the Australian Sports Foundation website and is also hoping to secure more sponsors to those already supporting him.
"I can't do this without all my local partners and I'm also reaching out to the community for support," Ayrton said.
"I just love the thrill of racing. Lots of people find thrills other ways, but for me, it's motorsport and it's what I'm passionate about.
"I want to take it as far as I can go and I feel like I can make a career out of it."
