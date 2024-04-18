Weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

SANDHURST v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
On paper the Dragons and Bulldogs look to be the two standout teams in the BFNL this year and there's certainly a big-game feel surrounding this clash at the QEO - albeit it's only April.
It will be the BFNL's first look at Gisborne for 2024 after the Bulldogs had the bye in the opening round, while the Dragons wasted no time giving the first indication of just what a force they will be this year with a 142-point demolition of Kangaroo Flat.
New Dragons captain Lachlan Tardrew has hit the ground running, producing Premier Data's highest ranked BFNL game of round one with 239 points.
Tardrew's 44 possessions (22 kicks, 22 handballs) included an incredible 27 contested to go with 14 clearances.
Two of the competition's marquee forwards will be on display in this competition with Sandhurst's Ferg Greene, who bagged six goals last week, at one end and Gisborne's Pat McKenna at the other.
Will be great to see McKenna back out on the park after his season came to an end in round six last year with a broken ankle, while fellow forward Jack Scanlon also makes a welcome return to the Bulldogs after a season off last year.
Last time: Sandhurst 13.13 (91) def Gisborne 5.12 (42).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 20; Gisborne 10.
Selection: Sandhurst.
.......................................................................
MARYBOROUGH v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Winning opportunities are unlikely to come easy for either side this year, but this Saturday presents a chance for both.
Playing Kangaroo Flat on its home ground, not many better chances are going to arise for Maryborough this year to finally break through for that elusive first win since round two of 2021, with the club's overall losing streak now at 47 in a row.
The Magpies showed some encouraging signs in their Good Friday game against Castlemaine for the first quarter-and-a-half before being hit by injuries in what became a 69-point loss, while Kangaroo Flat is coming off a tough initiation into season 2024 last week with a 142-point loss to Sandhurst, which included 35 possessions in his Roos' debut for Luke Ellings.
Their last three meetings have all been wins to the Roos by less than three goals and would think this would be another tussle that should be a genuine contest for much of the game.
Recent blow for the Magpies with last year's BFNL Rising Star winner and Bendigo Pioneer-listed ruckman Taj Bond now with Ballarat league club Redan.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 9.21 (75) def Maryborough 9.6 (60).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 18; Maryborough 7.
Selection: Kangaroo Flat.
.......................................................................
SOUTH BENDIGO v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
Plenty of hype pre-season around Castlemaine and the potential that this will be the year that the Magpies finally re-emerge.
Put simply, if that is to happen these are the games the Magpies need to be starting to win with the finals ambitions the club is harboring under new coach Michael Hartley.
Castlemaine handled business on Good Friday with a 69-point win at home over Maryborough, but an away victory against a finalist of the past two seasons in South Bendigo would certainly be an early filip for the Magpies, who haven't won at an away venue other than Maryborough since 2016.
And the Magpies haven't made a 2-0 start to a season since 2005, so Saturday is a big opportunity for the Magpies to tick off a couple of early-season boxes against the Bloods, who are coming off a 28-point loss to Strathfieldsaye last week in their first game under new co-coaches Steven Stroobants and Isaiah Miller.
Similarly to this being the type of game Castlemaine needs to be winning if it's to snare that first finals berth since 2005, so too is it for South Bendigo if it wants to be part of the September action again this year.
Last time: South Bendigo 13.17 (95) def Castlemaine 9.5 (59).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 21; Castlemaine 5.
Selection: Castlemaine.
.......................................................................
GOLDEN SQUARE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
The Bulldogs vs Storm is one of the marquee modern day rivalries in the BFNL, with this encounter to feature plenty of fresh faces after the turnover both clubs experienced during the off-season.
Good start to the season for the Storm last week with its 28-point win at home over South Bendigo.
After his heroics in the Bendigo District Cricket Association grand final for Strathdale-Maristians last month when he made a century, Storm midfielder Daniel Clohesy made a blistering start to the football season with 38 possessions, seven tackles and eight clearances in the opening round last week.
You'd expect Golden Square to be better for the run last week given its side that lost to Eaglehawk by 19 points at Canterbury Park featured five players making their senior debuts.
The Bulldogs are always a tough nut to crack at Wade Street - the Storm has lost its past two trips to the ground by 78 and 58 points - and with all the uncertainty around where teams fit in the pecking order this year after so much turnover in the off-season, this clash will help provide an early season gauge on both sides.
Last time: Golden Square 12.15 (87) def Strathfieldsaye 8.13 (61).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 17; Golden Square 16.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (4), 2. Castlemaine (4), 3. Strathfieldsaye (4), 4. Eaglehawk (4), 5. Golden Square (0), 6. South Bendigo (0), 7. Maryborough (0), 8. Kangaroo Flat (0), 9. Gisborne (0).
NORTH BENDIGO v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Clash of two finalists from last season at Atkins Street.
Season started on a positive note for North Bendigo last week with a 58-point victory over Elmore featuring top performances from two of their recruits in Ryan Hartley and Bailey Cain.
The Bulldogs will be without Pat Bogers for this clash after being handed a pair of suspensions this week from the tribunal - one match for headbutting and two matches for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards an umpire.
It has been a 1-1 start to the season for the Bombers, who have managed just 15 goals across their first two games, so will need to up their potency inside 50 if they are to inflict a rare loss upon the Bulldogs at Atkins Street.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 12.15 (87) def North Bendigo 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 21; Leitchville-Gunbower 11.
Selection: North Bendigo.
.......................................................................
COLBINABBIN v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
So far so good for Heathcote, which has opened its season with a pair of wins over reigning premier Mount Pleasant and Lockington-Bamawm United.
The Saints have kicked scores over 100 in both games and have star forward Corey Grindlay off to a fine start with 12 goals across the opening two rounds during which he has been named among Heathcote's best two players both games.
One of the Achilles Heels of Colbinabbin last year was the Grasshoppers' inability to get over the line in close games when they lost six games by 14 points or less and also had a draw.
Already they have lost one tight game after falling to Leitchville-Gunbower by six points last week, but they will be doing well if they can keep within touching distance of the Saints deep into this clash.
Last time: Heathcote 9.12 (66) def Colbinabbin 8.5 (53).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 16; Heathcote 10.
Selection: Heathcote.
.......................................................................
LBU v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
Hard to know what to make of Lockington-Bamawm United early in the season.
An impressive first-up win over Leitchville-Gunbower was followed up by a hiding at the hands of Heathcote last week when the Cats were blown off the park early to trail by 42 points at quarter-time.
Like they did against Heathcote last week, the Cats again come up against one of the expected benchmark sides in White Hills.
The Demons have hit the ground running with wins over Huntly and reigning premier Mount Pleasant to get their season rolling.
Last time: White Hills 13.17 (95) def LBU 5.8 (38).
Since 2010: LBU 18; White Hills 8.
Selection: White Hills.
.......................................................................
MOUNT PLEASANT v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
Flag defence has got off to a tough start for the Blues with a pair of losses to Heathcote and White Hills.
In both cases it has been the third quarter that has let the Blues down during which they have been outscored a combined 32-78.
While simply getting a first win on the board will be No.1 on coach Cameron Carter's priority list, so too will be getting something that resembles a four-quarter performance from his side against the Hawks, who certainly aren't in the class of the opponents Mount Pleasant has already faced.
The Hawks are coming off the bye last week, with their only outing so far having been a 66-point loss to White Hills in round one.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 14.16 (100) def Huntly 5.3 (33).
Since 2010: Huntly 14; Mount Pleasant 12.
Selection: Mount Pleasant.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. Heathcote (8), 2. White Hills (8), 3. North Bendigo (4), 4. Colbinabbin (4), 5. LBU (4), 6. Leitchville-Gunbower (4), 7. Mount Pleasant (0), 8. Huntly (0), 9. Elmore (0).
NEWBRIDGE v MARONG
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
A familiar sight to see Marong sitting at the top of the ladder after the opening round with a monster percentage.
The Panthers' 147-point mauling of Mitiamo last week to open their premiership defence continued a trend in recent years of wasting no time in making an immediate statement.
In round one games across the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons the Panthers have won by a combined 559 points during which they have kicked 90 goals to six.
Plenty of encouraging signs for Newbridge in its 21-point loss to Bridgewater last week and a starting point for the Maroons in this clash is simply producing a competitive performance given in their past four games against Marong the Maroons have lost by margins of 138, 202, 199 and 157 points.
Last time: Marong 28.15 (183) def Newbridge 7.3 (45).
Since 2010: Marong 17; Newbridge 11.
Selection: Marong.
......................................................................
PYRAMID HILL v CALIVIL UNITED
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Two sides that are both hunting their first wins of the season after both squandered three quarter-time leads last week.
Pyramid Hill will go in as the warm favourite on its home deck to open its account against the Demons, who the Bulldogs have won their past nine games against by an average of 79 points.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 16.16 (112) def Calivil United 5.10 (40).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 21; Calivil United 8.
Selection: Pyramid Hill.
.......................................................................
INGLEWOOD v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
First game of the season for Inglewood following its bye in the opening round.
The Blues were one of the feelgood stories of the 2023 season when they broke a 20-year finals drought, with the challenge for the side under new coach Fergus Payne to prove that it wasn't just a one-off.
The Blues are at home first-up to the Bears, who albeit only round one showed just what a handful they shape as this year with their 15-point win over Pyramid Hill last week headlined by recruit Josh Mellington's 10 goals as he became the first Bear to kick a double-figure bag for 11 years.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 16.16 (112) def Inglewood 14.18 (102).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 22; Inglewood 4.
Selection: BL-Serpentine.
.......................................................................
MAIDEN GULLY YCW v BRIDGEWATER
5pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Tussle between two winners from round one when the Eagles host the Mean Machine under lights.
Among the 44 players will be a couple of the competition's most high-profile new recruits with the opposing playing co-coaches in Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp, who kicked eight goals last week, and Maiden Gully YCW's Angus Monfries.
The Eagles have pegged back four of the 12 premiership points they were last week docked by the LVFNL with their gutsy come-from-behind victory over Calivil United last week, but they will be without Grayson Brown in this encounter after receiving a one-match suspension this week for striking.
Last time: Bridgewater 8.12 (60) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.5 (35).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 22; Maiden Gully YCW 4.
Selection: Bridgewater.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. Marong (4), 2. Bridgewater (4), 3. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (4), 4. Maiden Gully YCW (0), 5. Pyramid Hill (0), 6. Calivil United (0), 7. Newbridge (0), 8. Mitiamo (0), 9. Inglewood (0).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.