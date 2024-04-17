Forty new homes won't shank the golf course next door, report says

A 40 lot subdivision will not play havoc with a nearby golf course, Greater Bendigo council officers say.
They are urging elected officials to greenlight the subdivision despite 12 objections from members of the public.
Bendigo councillors will consider the housing plan for Quarry Hill when they meet on Monday, April 22.
Here's a map showing the site in question:
Developers want to transform 3.14 hectares of land off of Fletcher Street into 40 housing lots.
That would mean removing a 20 metre wide water race.
Coliban Water has no problem with the idea and council staff say water supplies at the golf course will not be affected.
A number of objectors have raised concerns about the development including over mine contamination, traffic and bushfire risks.
Some objectors are concerned with developer plans to remove 0.4 hectares of vegetation including three large trees.
Council officers do not share those worries and say developers have minimised the amount of vegetation on the chopping block.
They said the Environment Protection Authority had weighed in on mining contamination on the site and overall was satisfied with the plans.
They have told councillors the site is a good candidate for infill development because it is close to the city centre, schools, public open space and public transport.
The council officers are not concerned about proposed lot sizes or bushfire risks. They say developers' bushfire management plans are "satisfactory".
The council's traffic engineers are not concerned about traffic congestion on Fletcher Street, which will be the main exit for traffic, council officers say.
Council officers acknowledged some people in nearby Bentley Terrace would lose their current view out over paddocks but said that area is zoned for residential development.
"There is an expectation that it will be developed for housing," they said.
