Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our History

The couple who can drive a Cobb & Co buggy to get fish and chips

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
Updated April 20 2024 - 8:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Jensen and Andrea Stringer in one of their buggies. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Laurie Jensen and Andrea Stringer in one of their buggies. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A Bagshot couple who collect antique carriages have celebrated the end of "seven years' bad luck" by driving an original Cobb & Co through Huntly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.