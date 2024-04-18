Price rise: you'll wish your house was in these three Bendigo suburbs

Areas of Bendigo are amongst the top in the state when it comes to house price surges, according to the latest data by Real Estate Institute of Victoria.
REIV's data showed that in the first quarter of the year, Bendigo and Geelong are bucking a statewide slump with property prices showing steady rises.
This was opposed to the overall drop in property value seen across the state in the regions.
Specifically, the suburbs of White Hills, Epsom, Kangaroo Flat and the township of Heathcote had high price rises, which ranged rises between one and 3.5 per cent.
Average property prices in those areas are $507,500, $600,000, $507,500 and $557,500, respectively.
REIV president Jacob Caine said key drivers of the rise in housing prices was the interest in buyers due to affordability and amenities offered in those areas.
"While the quarter saw an overall steady recovery in prices across the state, it's pleasing to see regional Victorian centres standing out as drivers of house price growth," he said.
"Cities like Bendigo and Greater Geelong are attracting buyer interest for their lifestyle appeal and amenity, and all offer affordable buying options that are harder to find in metropolitan Melbourne," said Mr Caine.
Mr Caine said while the sector does have its issues, there is a stabilising of prices which should give people some level of optimism.
"Notwithstanding the challenges currently at play in our property sector and the need to increase housing supply, there is certainly a strong case for confidence and optimism with prices stable and both auction and transaction volumes high," he said.
