Man pleads not guilty to causing woman's death in Toolleen road accident

A Sydney man has pleaded not guilty to a dangerous driving charge which resulted in a woman's death at an intersection at Toolleen in 2022.
Sarkis Nakoul, 41, has been accused of driving in a manner dangerous causing death after he allegedly failed to give way at a busy intersection on the Northern Highway.
The court heard that on November 5, 2022 Mr Nakoul was driving along the Axedale-Toolleen Road before arriving at its intersection with the Northern Highway.
It was here he allegedly failed to give way, colliding with a gold-coloured Nissan heading north towards Echuca on the major thoroughfare.
One of the passengers of the Nissan died following the crash.
At a committal hearing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on April 16, multiple witnesses were called to the stand to give evidence regarding their perspective of the crash.
Issues around visibility on the day and the speed limit of the highway at that part of the intersection were raised by the defence.
The court heard the grass at the intersection may have been quite long on the day.
One of the witnesses said they had raised the problem with the intersection multiple times with VicRoads and the Campaspe Shire before the accident had happened.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon said he was satisfied the charges could be proven and adjourned the matter for trial at the County Court of Victoria.
The matter has been listed for a directions hearing at the County Court in Melbourne on May 14 at 9am.
