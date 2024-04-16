Bendigo police arrest pair in Kennington over alleged counterfeit currency

Bendigo police have arrested two people believed to be connected to a series of alleged currency offences being committed across the city.
Officers went to a property in Kennington on April 16, where they allegedly seized counterfeit currency, printers and other materials used in the production of counterfeit currency.
The pair who were arrested will face the Bendigo Magistrates' Court at a later date.
Police are encouraging businesses to be aware of customers using large denomination notes to purchase low value items and report any instances of counterfeit money being used to police immediately.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
