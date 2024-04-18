The ultimate in city living

Agents Jayden Donaldson and Michael Brooks describe this home as an immaculate apartment
It also has an ideal central location and stunning views of Rosalind Park and the Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Additionally, below this residence is a quiet business which only takes weekday appointments.
A set of secure automated gates at night provide access to both the property and a two-car lock-up garage, along with a further off-street parking space at the rear.
Your guests will be impressed by the downstairs entry which features a tessellated tiled vestibule and a sweeping staircase leading up to the landing which the current occupants use as a library and home office.
An archway with French doors takes you into a lovely open-plan living and dining space with a modernised kitchen.
Other features include large sash windows and 16-foot ceilings.
The main bedroom (currently used as additional living space) has a large walk-through robe and an ensuite.
The family bathroom has a corner spa and it neatly incorporates a Euro-style laundry.
The other bedrooms each have a built-in robe, and one also has (additional) direct access to the large external decked terrace.
