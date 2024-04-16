Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Whitsed, Allan ready to dive into Australian Swimming Titles

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East's Charlie Whitsed and Cameron Jordan will race at the Australian Opening Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast beginning on Wednesday.
Bendigo East's Charlie Whitsed and Cameron Jordan will race at the Australian Opening Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast beginning on Wednesday.

BENDIGO East duo Cameron Jordan and Charlie Whitsed will show their wares on the national stage at the Australian Open Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast beginning on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.