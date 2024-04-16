Whitsed, Allan ready to dive into Australian Swimming Titles

BENDIGO East duo Cameron Jordan and Charlie Whitsed will show their wares on the national stage at the Australian Open Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast beginning on Wednesday.
The pair will both be swimming in breaststroke events - Cameron in the 50m, 100m and 200m distances and Charlie in the 50m and 100m distances.
"Charlie, particularly in the 100m, will be trying to swim a personal best... if he can knock just over a second off his current PB he will qualify to swim at the Olympic trials in June, so that will be his primary focus," Bendigo East Swimming Club coach John Jordan said on Tuesday.
"He has been training well and, hopefully, he can swim the time he needs to qualify for the trials.
"And Cameron will be aiming to get into the finals for at least the 50m and 100m events."
Cameron has already qualified to swim at the Olympic trials in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.
"This meet for Cameron is a chance to have a good hit-out racing against the guys he will be competing against at trials and a good chance to gauge how he is going," Jordan said.
The Australian Open Swimming Championships will be held from Wednesday to Saturday and follow the Australian Age Championships that wrapped up on Sunday.
The age championships were a successful meet for fellow Bendigo East swimmer Henry Allan, who won three gold medals in the 15-year-old boys 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.
