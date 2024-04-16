Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo East hosting bumper week of lawn bowls state titles

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 16 2024 - 11:24am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand representative Ali Forsyth bowls in the mixed pairs on Tuesday at Bendigo East. Picture by Darren Howe
New Zealand representative Ali Forsyth bowls in the mixed pairs on Tuesday at Bendigo East. Picture by Darren Howe

ABOUT 500 lawn bowlers have converged on Bendigo in pursuit of state honours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.