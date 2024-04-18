A playground for outdoor enthusiasts

Privacy and relaxation are two things you can look forward to with this lifestyle property on about 20 acres.
The block is a mix of open land and native vegetation where a variety of activities are possible from bushwalking and birdwatching to bike riding and kayaking.
It's not far from anything either, being a mere 10 minutes from Strathfieldsaye and 20 minutes from central Bendigo.
The home has been built towards the rear of the block, and its floorplan provides an expansive 33 squares of living space.
It also has the majesty of cathedral ceilings complemented by clerestory windows.
Among its many features is a wide open brick fireplace with matching brickwork adorning one wall of the formal living room.
This is connected to a spacious formal dining area which has reverse-cycle heating and cooling, along with large windows which allow you to enjoy looking at some of the meticulously curated gardens.
To the left of the layout there's another expansive living room, this one showcasing glossy timber floors, reverse-cycle heating and cooling, and solid fuel heating.
The kitchen, situated roughly in the middle of the home's front half, has lovely wide benchtops and quality appliances
Just outside the meals area (and at the front) is a paved entertaining patio.
There's also a verandah outside the home's main entrance.
Additionally, towards the right end of the home there's a handy mezzanine retreat with a study nook.
Enjoying privacy towards the right of the layout is the main bedroom which features a walk-through robe and a spacious ensuite with the option of peaceful garden views.
Three more bedrooms are distributed around the home and each has a built-in robes and a ceiling fan.
The gardens we've already mentioned twice include a wide array of natives, fruit trees, and ornamental plantings, and you can enjoy them via pathways which lead to a number of shaded relaxation spots.
The property's water supply includes 20,000 gallons of rainwater storage and a catchment dam which can be replenished by the bore.
Other improvements include a 12x9m steel shed with a concrete floor, power, and a storage area, along with an enclosed 6x3m workshop. There is also a double carport attached to the home.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.