Quiet and very convenient in Golden Square

This home is located in a quiet, friendly court.
It is also close to everything and a mere five minute drive to Golden Square's shops and other amenities.
Set on a block of approximately 875 square metres it has side access for recreational vehicles such as a caravan, and there's a fully landscaped front yard.
The rear yard is fully secure, has lots of space and includes a storage shed and a garden with a vegie patch and a huge variety of fruit trees such as apricot, lemon, fig, yellow peach, white peach, apple, almond, and blood plum.
The home's bedrooms are all good sizes. The main bedroom includes a three-piece ensuite and a walk-in robe. The other two bedrooms each have a built-in robe. Additionally, all bedrooms enjoy the benefit of their own split systems.
There's a large lounge towards the front which has new carpet, and behind this is an open plan kitchen and dining area which also has new floor coverings along with the comfort of another split system. And at the back of the dining area is a built-in study nook.
Sliding doors in the dining area connect you to a generous sized paved patio and outdoor entertaining space. Connected to this is a double carport with remote front doors.
Another good feature on the home is a 6.2kW solar system.
