Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Police searching for smiling thief, alleged to have stole CCTV cameras

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 16 2024 - 6:27am, first published 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a theft of CCTV cameras in Echuca. Picture supplied.
Police are investigating a theft of CCTV cameras in Echuca. Picture supplied.

Echuca investigators are looking into the alleged theft of a box of CCTV cameras from a hardware store on Ogilvie Avenue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.