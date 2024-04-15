Police searching for smiling thief, alleged to have stole CCTV cameras

Echuca investigators are looking into the alleged theft of a box of CCTV cameras from a hardware store on Ogilvie Avenue.
It is believed the man entered the store at around 4pm on February 2 before he browsed the electrical aisle and allegedly took the box of cameras, smiling as he removed the package from the shelf.
The CCTV cameras have been valued at $397.
Investigators have released an image of a man who they believe can assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
