Mixed results for Bendigo City juniors in final qualifiying round

The Bendigo City's four junior teams will play in division three of their respective age groups after the NPL qualification period concluded at the weekend.
The under-16s needed to win their final game of the qualification series against Moreland City to earn a berth in division two.
However, Moreland City proved too strong, 8-1, leaving Bendigo to play in under-16 division three where they will be a strong chance to finish inside the top four.
Ethan Pope scored Bendigo's goal against a well-drilled Moreland City.
The under-18 clash was the match of the day at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Moreland City edged out Bendigo City 3-2 in one of Bendigo's best performances this year.
Brent White and Finn Girbon scored for Bendigo City in an encouraging effort ahead of the regular season.
The under-15 clash was lopsided, with Moreland City cruising to an 11-1 victory.
There was little between the two teams in the under-14 encounter.
One second-half goal was enough for sixth-placed Moreland City to get the three points against a gallant 11th-placed Bendigo.
Bendigo City's junior teams have two weeks off before the championships season kicks-off on May 5.
