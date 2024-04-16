Her Seven Nation Army went viral. Now Evangeline is taking it overseas

Evangeline Victoria's first hint that her Melbourne Derby gig was something more than a corporate function came when her agent asked her to arrive at 4pm for a sound check.
"I thought it was really early for a sound check. And then he's like, 'Oh, just so you know, you're sort of playing in front of 25,000 people," Ms Victoria, who was born-and-raised in Bendigo, said.
"What you don't see in the video, the 30 seconds beforehand, it was dark on the pitch. So I had a moment to have my little menty b [mental breakdown]."
The video of the performance of White Stripe's Seven Nation Army on the violin at the A-League soccer clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory went viral.
And it's already reaping rewards for the musician, who is planning a European tour in July and August this year.
"I've noticed in the last 24 hours, I've been getting a lot of messages in French," Ms Victoria said.
"Midway through last week, it was a lot of people messaging me from Ireland.
"Quite a few from Greece and Italy and the US, and one or two from Sri Lanka as well.
"I think all the places that soccer is quite popular."
Although Ms Victoria had performed to large crowds before, the pre-game show was the first time she'd had 25,000 eyes on her alone.
"I know that when you get any sort of limelight, especially on social media, there's always a lot of backlash and there's always going to be haters and trolls. It's scary being in the limelight like that," she said.
"But I was so overwhelmed by how positive the comments were. Everyone was so kind, so beautiful."
Ms Victoria first picked up a violin in year three at Big Hill Primary School.
She credits the teachers she had both there and at Girton Grammar for her skills on the violin, including the strong technical foundation she learned from Louise Ray and the creativity and style guidance she received from Jeanette Stoll.
Trish Timmons, who was her teacher through VCE, brought it all together.
During high school, Ms Victoria was also part of a regional program run by Orchestra Victoria violinist and education advocate, John Noble, who became a mentor as she progressed from student to professional.
After graduating high school, Ms Victoria attended the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, where she was taught by world-class musicians Markiyan Melnychenko and Sarah Curro.
"I truly wouldn't be here without every single one of those teachers," Ms Victoria said.
"They all had their fortes as teachers. And I benefitted from every single one of them."
When COVID-19 broke out in Victoria, Ms Victoria took a break from performing to figure out what she wanted to do.
"University really exhausted my creativity for some time, so I think I needed a little break from it," she said.
Then, it was in April 2021, I had this epiphany when one of my girlfriends had asked me to perform at her wedding."
From that friend's wedding, Evangeline Victoria Music was born. As Melbourne went in and out of lockdowns for the next year, Ms Victoria built her social media following and website.
When lockdown ended, the backlog of cancelled events meant Ms Victoria could launch her business into an eager market.
"I just want to perform and travel the world with my violin. You know, try new opportunities, get out of my comfort zone and just grow as much as I can as a performer."
