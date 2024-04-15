Tributes flow for former Echuca woman slain in Bondi mass stabbing

Tributes continue to flow for former Echuca woman Ashlee Good who was one of six people killed in a mass stabbing at a Sydney shopping centre.
Five women and one man were killed while 12 others - including Ms Good's nine-month-old daughter - were seriously wounded during the terrifying rampage at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday, April 13.
There has been an outpouring of heart-felt messages on social media in response to the tragedy, particularly from Echuca where Ms Good grew up and attended school.
On Monday, April 15, St Joseph's College posted a message on its Facebook page after learning of the death of its former student.
"Our St Joseph's College community extends heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones of Ashlee Good," the post read.
"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic events that unfolded in Sydney on Saturday, and our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected.
"Ash is a former student of St Joseph's College Echuca and was highly respected and admired by her friends, peers and staff members.
"The impact of this unthinkable tragedy has touched so many, and will continue to be deeply felt throughout our community.
"We come together in solidarity and to offer our love, strength and prayers to all involved and impacted during this difficult time.
"If anyone in our school community is in need of support or comfort, please know that we are here for you."
The Echuca Moama Basketball Association also expressed its "sympathy and love to Ash Good's family in this absolutely devastating time".
"Ash grew up in Echuca and was a very talented basketball player," the association posted on Facebook.
"She played her juniors all with Echuca. She was a caring, loyal and adoring friend to many.
"Rest in Peace Ash xx (sic)."
Basketball Victoria released a statement saying it was "still in shock and mourning".
"Ashlee is being fondly remembered by our community as a basketballer growing up in the Murray River town of Echuca, playing locally, and representing at Country Championships from a young age," Basketball Victoria posted on Facebook.
"Ashlee was also part of the Vic Country High Performance Program and was selected to represent Vic Country in the U16 Women's State Team in 2000 and U18 Women's State Team at the 2001 and 2002 National Championships.
"Ashlee loved her basketball and competed for the Melbourne Tigers in the Victorian Junior Basketball League and then for Warrnambool, as part of the Warrnambool Mermaids Big V teams.
"On behalf of the entire Victorian basketball community our condolences to Ash's family and friends during this very difficult time."
Dr Good, the daughter of former North Melbourne AFL player and board member Kerry Good, was remembered by her family as a "beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend" and an "all-round outstanding human".
Two brothers, who did not give their names, told Nine News they helped stem the bleeding from the mother and child's wounds after the woman thrust the baby into their arms begging for help.
Dr Good's family thanked the duo after they "held and cared for" the baby when she was unable to do so herself due to her injuries.
"We are struggling to come to terms with what has occurred," they said in a statement.
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, who went to school with Dr Good's partner Daniel Flanagan, said it was "incomprehensible" that such a beautiful family had been so "aggressively affected" by the tragic events.
Ms Good's daughter was in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery for injuries she suffered in the attack.
