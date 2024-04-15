Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Pregnant woman, 21, taken to hospital after Midland Highway crash

BL
By Ben Loughran
April 15 2024 - 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two cars were involved in a crash on the Midland Highway, near Howard Street. Picture by Darren Howe.
Two cars were involved in a crash on the Midland Highway, near Howard Street. Picture by Darren Howe.

A 21-year-old pregnant Bendigo woman has been taken to hospital for observation after being involved in a crash on the Midland Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.