Bendigo driver allegedly blows four times the limit in breath test

A Bendigo man has allegedly registered a blood alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit after a roadside test on April 14.
The 45-year-old driver had his licence suspended immediately after failing the breathe test at a booze bus on the Calder Highway.
Police allege the man pulled into the breathe test site at around 8:15pm.
He then accompanied the officers at the scene into the bus to undergo the test, which he returned an alleged positive reading of 0.219.
His licence was immediately suspended, and his car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1200.
He is expected to be charged by police on summons with drink driving offences.
