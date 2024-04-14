Mackenzie buzzer beater lifts Braves to unlikely victory in NBL1

A final second buzzer beater from Rowan Mackenzie lifted the Bendigo Braves to an amazing NBL1 South win over the Casey Cavaliers on Sunday.
The Braves seemed destined to lose when they trailed Casey by two points with three seconds on the clock and the home side had the ball.
Inexplicably, Casey turned the ball over attempting to inbound the ball, giving the Braves the last shot of the game.
The Cavaliers were then called for a tech foul as the Braves tried to inbound the ball. That resulted in one free throw and possession of the ball for the Braves.
Mackenzie made the free throw to close the margin to one point with 2.7 seconds remaining.
With the game on the line, the ball was fed to Mackenzie who, despite the attention of two defenders, launched a three-pointer that hit the backboard, rebounded off the front of the ring and then fell in.
The Braves embraced Mackenzie after the 81-79 win, while the Cavaliers lamented one of the worst three second passages of play you could imagine.
Mackenzie finished with 23 points, Andrew Robinson had 20 points and Lachlan O'Brien finished with 14 points.
A three-point barrage from Mackenzie lifted the Bendigo Braves men to an impressive seven-point road win over Geelong on Friday night.
Mackenzie was 7-8 from behind the three-point arc in the 88-81 victory.
The shooting guard finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Braves received a timely boost off the bench from their young talent, with Lachlan O'Brien scoring 17 points and Billy Smythe adding 11 points.
After four games the Bendigo men have a 3-1 record.
The women won both of their matches to improve to a 4-0 record.
The Braves' women's team produced another brilliant offensive display in their two wins.
After taking care of Geelong United 107-88 on Friday night, the Braves thumped the Casey Cavaliers 114-84 on Sunday.
Bendigo's Amy Atwell was in a different class to the opposition.
The Opals squad member was a perfect 9-9 from the field, including 6-6 from behind the three-point arc, on her way to 25 first-half points.
Atwell finished with 35 points in just 27 minutes of game time. She was 13-15 from the field and 7-8 from three-point territory.
Meg McKay added 22 points and nine rebounds, while Kasey Burton and Ally Wilson chipped in with 17 and 13 points respectively.
The Braves also cracked the ton in Geelong on Friday night.
Atwell only played 26 minutes, but scored 33 points on 15-29 shooting.
McKay was far more efficient in scoring 24 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line. McKay also pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds.
Cassidy McLean and Ally Wilson both had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Caitlin Richardson scored 10 points off the bench.
The Braves men and women are back on home court next Sunday against the Nunawading Spectres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.