Bendigo police investigate Kangaroo Flat crash

Bendigo Highway Patrol officers are appealing to the public for assistance regarding a car crash in Kangaroo Flat earlier in the week.
Investigators believe a 75-year-old man was driving a white LDV T60 utility along Station Street near the intersection of Church Street.
It is believed that around 8:30am the driver lost control of the car and veered off the road about on Wednesday 10 April.
The vehicle came off of the road and went own down an embankment before coming to a rest on the nature strip next to the Bendigo Creek on Danson Avenue.
Police have been told a passer-by stopped and assisted the driver who was not seriously injured and drove him home.
Police said investigators are keen to speak to that passer-by or any witnesses.
Anyone with information or anyone with CCTV/dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
