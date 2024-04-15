8 Best airport parking facilities in Australia

Struggling to find a decent airport parking space in Australia? You're not alone. Between comparing parking rates, worrying about security, and aiming for convenience, choosing the right parking space can feel like a wild goose chase.

Fear not, because I've been there, done that, and now I can share the cream of the crop. I've discovered some top-notch parking facilities that tick all the boxes: they're safe, convenient, and won't break the bank. So, let me introduce you to some of the best airport parking options across Australia:

Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport) Sydney Airport (Kingsford Smith Airport) Brisbane Airport Adelaide Airport Perth Airport Hobart Airport Darwin Airport Canberra Airport

1. Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport)

I've had my fair share of travels, and let me tell you, Melbourne Airport's parking facility is right up there as one of the best airport parking experiences in Australia.

Variety really is the spice of life, and Melbourne Airport gets it. Whether it's just a swift pick-up or drop-off, or planning an extended holiday and require long-term parking, they've got a parking option that's just right.

When budgeting is key, I was thrilled to find their Value Parking. Starting at just $12 a day, it's a bit of a walk from the terminals, but the free shuttle bus running every 15 minutes, 24/7, is a lifesaver. And for those times when convenience tops my list, their Valet Parking is unbeatable. Handing over my keys and knowing everything is taken care of? Priceless.

Plus, if you're like me and like your car to be just as pristine on your return as when you left, their Qantas Valet Parking even offers car cleaning. Knowing my car is monitored with CCTV and regular patrols, I can jet off without a worry in the world.

The real game-changer? Being able to book my parking online. I just pop onto the Melbourne Airport parking page, punch in my entry and exit dates, and voilà! Their online platform even lets me compare parking rates live.

And it's not just about the parking. The customer service at Melbourne Airport is top-notch. Well-lit, clearly signposted parking areas, and help points everywhere-it's clear why it's a traveller's favourite.

2. Sydney Airport (Kingsford Smith Airport)

I've always appreciated the seamless blend of convenience, variety, and top-notch customer service at Sydney Airport, truly making it one of the best parking experiences in the country, in my book.

Flying out from either T2, T3, or the international terminal, T1, I've found their parking solutions perfectly tailored for any trip. For the longer journeys, the Blu Emu Car Park has been my go-to for the most wallet-friendly parking rates. Yet, for those times when the shuttle bus wait isn't in my plans, they offer parking spots that are just a short walk from the check-in counters, making life a whole lot easier.

Much like my experiences with Melbourne Airport, Sydney has streamlined the parking process with the option to pre-book online. Although they offer competitive drive-up rates, I've found that booking online usually secures me a better deal. Plus, the payment process is a breeze with credit card options, ensuring a smooth transaction every time.

3. Brisbane Airport

When it comes to hassle-free airport parking, Brisbane Airport has made my travels absolutely hassle-free, ticking all the boxes for what I consider essentials.

First off, choices. For those moments when I'm after the utmost convenience, I head straight for the Domestic and International Terminal Car Parks. Their proximity to the terminals means I can get from my car to check-in in no time. Yes, the rates are a tad higher, but for the convenience, it's totally worth it. And when I'm just there to quickly drop off or pick up, the 20-minute free zones at both terminals are an absolute game-changer.

On occasions when I'm more budget-conscious, their AIRPARK parking facilities have been my go-to. They're a bit of a trek from the terminals but offer unbeatable value, especially for longer trips. And the complimentary shuttle bus service to and from the terminals? A lifesaver.

With secure, well-kept parking spaces and 24/7 assistance, Brisbane Airport has made sure my journey begins and ends on the smoothest note possible, firmly placing it among Australia's top airport parking experiences.

4. Adelaide Airport

Adelaide Airport isn't just the sixth largest international airport in Australia. From my experience, it also boasts some of the best parking facilities you can find in the country.

They've got something for everyone, regardless of needs or budget. When convenience is non-negotiable for me, the Terminal Car Park has always been unbeatable. Its proximity to the check-in and baggage claim areas means it's perfect for those quick trips or when I'm bogged down with bags. And for times when I'm watching my spending, the Long Term Car Park has been a solid choice. Sure, it's a bit of a trek, but the free shuttle bus that departs every 20 minutes makes it a breeze to reach the terminal without any stress.

What really sets Adelaide Airport apart for me are its innovative touches, like license plate recognition, and its commitment to sustainability, showcased through solar power usage and electric vehicle charging stations. These features not only enhance convenience but also underscore Adelaide Airport's standing as a premier parking destination among Australian airports.

5. Perth Airport

Perth Airport's parking is genuinely top-tier in Australia, and I've seen firsthand why it's so highly regarded.

Being just a short walk from the terminal, the hassle of long walks or shuttle waits is practically non-existent. Plus, Perth Airport really delivers on variety. Whether I'm just zipping in for a few hours or need a secure spot for a weeks-long trip, their mix of premium and long-term parking options has always had me covered.

The cherry on top? Their parking rates are surprisingly competitive, especially for long-term stays. I was blown away by their offer of $99 for up to 99 days in certain car parks-a deal that's hard to beat anywhere else.

6. Hobart Airport

Even though Hobart Airport is on the smaller side compared to other major airports I've visited, it stands out, especially for those of us keeping an eye on our wallets.

I've noticed that parking rates here are generally more affordable than at many of the larger, busier airports across Australia. And while the variety of parking options might not match the vast offerings of bigger airports, there's still plenty to choose from. Whether I need short-term parking close to the terminal for swift drop-offs or pick-ups, a secure spot in the long-term car park with a complimentary shuttle service, or the sheer ease of valet parking, Hobart Airport has me covered.

What impresses me most is that despite the more attractive parking rates, Hobart Airport doesn't compromise on security. With CCTV surveillance and regular security patrols, I've always felt reassured leaving my car in their care.

7. Darwin Airport

Like Hobart, Darwin Airport might be on the smaller side compared to giants like Melbourne or Sydney, but when it comes to parking, it's right up there in terms of convenience, from my experience.

Every parking space is just a quick stroll from the terminals, which has been a game-changer for me. That said, there's also the option of a free on-demand shuttle service, which I've found invaluable when I'm weighed down with heavy luggage or navigating the airport with kids. And the first 10 minutes being free? Perfect for those super quick pick-ups or drop-offs.

8. Canberra Airport

Ranked as the 9th busiest in Australia, Canberra Airport has impressed me with some of the most competitive parking rates among the capital city airports, particularly for long-term parking.

They've catered to every one of my parking needs with a solid range of options. I've had my pick between undercover parking to shield my car from the weather, outdoor parking when I'm looking to save a bit more, and an express pick-up/drop-off zone for those quick visits-all easily accessible via covered walkways to the terminal.

What's more, knowing all car parks are fenced, secure, and locked overnight has given me the utmost peace of mind, especially when I'm away on longer trips.

