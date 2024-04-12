Man had haul of Viagra, testosterone, amphetamine and throwing knife

Spring Gully man Aaron Blenkinsop has been released after serving 50 days of pre-sentence detention on drug related offences.
Blenkinsop, who described himself as a successful business owner, has been released on bail after pleading guilty to drug possession charges and incidents including being found passed out in a running vehicle in Bendigo.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard his crimes had included breaching his curfew in February 2024 by attending McDonald's in California Gully, and later attending a Shell Service Station where he was found by police with a taser and shot gun shells.
Blenkinsop does not hold a firearms licence.
In September 2023, he was also stopped by police in Howard Street in Epsom.
They found a green container with methylamphetamine inside and he was arrested.
A further search revealed an aluminium "baseball-bat shaped" torch, Viagra pills, a glass vial of testosterone, a throwing knife with a skull on the handle and a black laptop bag - the latter item believed to be stolen.
A wallet with numerous bank cards in other names and zip-lock bags with amphetamine were also found.
Blenkinsop made a mostly no comment interview but when shown the knife he told police, "that's perfectly legal".
In January 2024, Blenkinsop was found by police passed out in a running vehicle in Valentine Street, Bendigo.
He was drug affected with no registration plates on the car.
Again police found bank cards in another person's name, there was methylamphetamine in ziplock bags, a digital scale and unused ziplock bags.
He has made full admissions to possessing a drug of dependence and told police he has a prescription for methamphetamine.
The court heard a previous trafficking charge had been withdrawn.
Damon Pica, Blenkinsop's defence lawyer, told the court his client had "a long-standing issue with drug use and abuse" and that he was currently undergoing opiate replacement therapy in custody.
The court also heard Blenkinsop's former partner and the mother of his child had passed away in 2023.
He has now been released on bail to live with his elderly father who has terminal cancer.
Blenkinsop, who has prior matters in Queensland, told Magistrate Megan Aumair that he ran a successful business which employs two people.
He said that a number of friends and family depended on him financially.
Ms Aumair said he may well be successful and employing people but he needed to be a lawful citizen too.
She released him to engage with the court integrated services program (CISP).
He was sentenced to time served and released in bail to reappear in May.
