BFNL 2024 football season preview: SOUTH BENDIGO

"Nathan Horbury has moved up to Noosa, Oscar White and Cooper Leon are staying in Melbourne, Will Allen has gone to Inglewood, Sam Maher is out at Calivil, Daniel Johnstone at Heathcote, Mac Cameron has had to relocate for work, so he will be playing down Frankston way, Braydan Torpey is travelling around Australia and Sam Langley is heading to the UK to play cricket."