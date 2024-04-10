Former WaterStore Tanks owner Mick Sullivan back in court on drug charges

Former WaterStore Tanks owner Michael Sullivan was back in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 10.
The former family business owner and one-time Bendigo Business excellence award winner is facing charges relating largely to drug trafficking and possession.
He is also charged with possessing a taser, imitation gun and extendable baton.
The court previously heard that police first charged Sullivan in September last year after raiding three properties he was linked to - a shed in Golden Square, a house in California Gully and the Marong water tank business.
After his initial arrest he was bailed in order to receive treatment for a brain tumour but was subsequently rearrested and hit with fresh charges after absconding from hospital.
He was bailed a second time on strict conditions, including that he live with his parents near Portland.
On Wednesday the court heard the prosecution and defence had come to agreement about all but one of the numerous charges Sullivan is facing in this matter.
No formal pleas have yet been entered.
While other charges relate to trafficking the drugs of dependence methylamphetamine and ketamine, the charge in contention is one of trafficking a drug of dependence, namely GHB.
Sullivan's lawyer, Grant Morris, told Magistrate Megan Aumair that at issue was whether a text message sent by Sullivan's then partner to a third person amounted to an offer to sell drugs.
The court heard the message read: "I want to make some money this weekend. Can you ask Sonny if he's interested in a litre of juice for $600."
While police claimed the message constituted "an offer", Mr Morris argued it was "a preparatory conversation that stops there".
The argument "simply relates to whether or not there's an offer being made", he told the magistrate.
Ms Aumair told Mr Morris the matter was "the least of [his] client's issues" and couldn't be resolved in the time available.
A special hearing would need to be held "to ventilate" the question, she said, ordering Mr Sullivan and his lawyer return to court on May 17 for the discussion of the issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.