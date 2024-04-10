Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Former WaterStore Tanks owner Mick Sullivan back in court on drug charges

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 10 2024 - 8:13pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The closed WaterStore premises on the Wimmera Highway at Marong last year. Picture by Jenny Denton
The closed WaterStore premises on the Wimmera Highway at Marong last year. Picture by Jenny Denton

Former WaterStore Tanks owner Michael Sullivan was back in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.