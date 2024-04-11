'It still gives me shivers to see these kinds of photos': magistrate

A Bendigo Magistrate has told a 25-year-old man that pictures of his car after a crash gave her "shivers".
Magistrate Megan Aumair told Kennington man Bryden Smith he was lucky he did not die and "probably even luckier you didn't kill someone else".
Smith pleaded guilty to dangerous driving while being pursued by police, driving an unregistered and unroadworthy vehicle while disqualified and drug affected.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court was told Smith had "no memory of the day in question" and believes he suffered a concussion.
Ms Aumair said that was "easy to believe" having been shown photos of the wreck.
"They're very serious allegations," she said.
"It's quite extraordinary you were able to walk out of that motor vehicle.
"It really shakes community members to their core."
The court heard Smith's blue Holden Sedan, without number plates, crashed into a tree on Ellis Street in Flora Hill on September 15, 2023.
Police signaled to him to stop and activated their lights and sirens - but Smith "revved loudly" and sped off before he "fishtailed" on Ellis Street.
Police abandoned their pursuit, with Smith then losing control and mounted a school crossing,
The car slid sideways, making contact with a victim's vehicle before hitting a tree sideways.
Smith was taken to Bendigo Hospital for treatment where a blood test revealed he had cannabis in his system.
Smith now faces a mandatory 12-months off the road after having his licence cancelled and disqualified.
He will return to court for a pre-ARC mention on April 24 which assists those with certain mental health conditions.
Ms Aumair said if he was not found eligible for the ARC program he would receive a community corrections order.
Ms Aumair said Smith, who lives with autism, needed some help.
Smith's Children's Court history was described as "significant" and the court heard he had received three years in prison when he was 18-years-old.
The court heard Smith has been abstinent from weed and alcohol for the past month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.