Bendigo step-father denied bail after alleged blackmail and rape of child

A Bendigo man accused of raping his step-daughter multiple times has been denied bail.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said the child had previously looked up to the man and "viewed him as a father figure".
The Bendigo Magistrates' court heard the step-father had observed the child speaking with another adult, against whom separate sexual offence charges related to the girl have been laid.
The court heard the step-father then allegedly used his knowledge of the other matter to blackmail the child into sex acts.
He conceded to police that he had pressured the child into being abused with the implicit threat that he would have otherwise told the child's mother about the other abuser.
The step-father is charged with multiple sex crimes including the sexual assault of a child, blackmail, procuring a sexual act by threat and sexual penetration of a step-child.
Mr Kelly said the accusations represent "very serious offending" and involved three distinct times of alleged abuse in June and July 2023.
Mr Kelly said the step-father showed no remorse speaking with police and made multiple admissions.
He was been in custody since August 2023 and Mr Kelly said, if he is found guilty, a significant jail term would result.
"Time on remand would not come close to exceeding (the likely sentence)," Mr Kelly said.
The stepfather will return to court in May.
The other adult accused of sexually abusing the child also remains in custody.
For help, you can contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.