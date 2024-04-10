Bendigo Advertiser
Man caused more than $90,000 damage to Bendigo parking metres

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated April 11 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 5:00am
Jermaine Slater has pleaded guilty to damaging parking meters across the Bendigo CBD. Picture from Victoria Police
A 42-year-old man, Jermaine Leigh Slater, has pleaded guilty to causing more than $90,000 damage to parking meters in the Bendigo CBD.

