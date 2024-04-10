Man caused more than $90,000 damage to Bendigo parking metres

A 42-year-old man, Jermaine Leigh Slater, has pleaded guilty to causing more than $90,000 damage to parking meters in the Bendigo CBD.
The man, who spends time in both Bendigo and Melbourne, intentionally damaged multiple meters in Bendigo from December 4 to 14 in 2023.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard the current estimate for the damage was $94,051.10.
Slater, who appeared by video link from custody, has also pleaded guilty to stealing $1035.80 from the machines.
He targeted central Bendigo locations including the Tom Flood carpark, the area near the Golden Dragon Museum, McRae Street, the QEO, Park Street near Ulumburra Theatre, St Andrews Avenue, Myers Street, the Short and Bath Street intersection, Mundy Street, Hopetoun Street and King Street.
Leading Senior Constable Michael Petrov told the court Slater had also breached a community corrections order which he received in Heidelberg in August 2023 after pleading guilty to using a carriage service to harass.
The court heard Slater failed to comply with the order almost immediately and corrections staff said he had a "continual pattern" of not turning up to appointments.
The court was told Slater had experienced a difficult childhood including time in foster care, witnessing his parents' substance abuse, being bullied at school and literacy struggles.
Slater lives with stimulant use disorder and PTSD, and had previously worked in the construction industry.
The court also heard about other aspects of Slater's childhood which Magistrate Trieu Huynh said he took with a "degree of caution" as the material was self-reported.
"I'm not saying it didn't happen, but we need to have evidence," Mr Huynh said.
This included an alleged significant assault in September 2023 when the court heard Slater was hit on the head and knee with a hammer.
He did not report that matter to police or medical services at the time.
Slater will return to court in May for further plea, having already served 135 days in pre-sentence detention as of April 9.
