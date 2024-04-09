Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Woman bailed after allegedly biting man, stealing car, and 'naked' thefts

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated April 10 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Melbourne woman has been bailed after appearing in a Bendigo court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Melbourne woman has been bailed after appearing in a Bendigo court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Melbourne woman arrested in central Victoria has been bailed after an alleged attack on a man after which she is accused of stealing his car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.