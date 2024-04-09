Woman bailed after allegedly biting man, stealing car, and 'naked' thefts

A Melbourne woman arrested in central Victoria has been bailed after an alleged attack on a man after which she is accused of stealing his car.
The 24-year-old - who is accused of kicking the man before biting him on the leg when he refused to buy her cigarettes - had allegedly attended the victim's home in Dandenong on March 30.
Police claim the victim - the woman's former partner - drove her away from the home to try to calm her down before the attack.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man dropped his car keys when trying to escape the woman and she drove away with the vehicle, despite being unlicensed.
She was found in the stationary vehicle in Gisborne South that afternoon.
She was heavily drug affected with the keys still in the ignition
Police also allegedly found two 125ml bottles of 1,4 butanediol and witnessed "extensive damage" to the vehicle panels.
She was then remanded in custody after being found unfit for injury at the Kyneton police station.
The court heard she had other outstanding matters including from January 28 when she allegedly attended Melbourne Central with a steak knife and stole a handbag and skirt.
Police also accused the woman of entering a Kmart story in Melton where she stole items of clothing and stripped off completely naked in store before changing into the clothes.
She is also accused in February of stealing a pizza from a store and of later stealing a "very large list of items" from Cotton On in Sunbury, to the value of $478.81.
The woman then went to the home of a relative despite an intervention order being in place.
The accused was seen on CCTV approaching the victim's home with a wheelie bin before attempting to break a glass door.
When that failed she pushed her way through the dog door and moved her belongings inside.
The accused was found by police hiding behind a couch in the lounge room.
Then on February 19 she is accused of stealing credit cards and a car from a friend who was letting her sleep on their couch.
Police attended when she broke down on the Melton Highway and she resisted arrest and refused to comply.
She proceeded to spit at the sergeant before 0.628 grams of methylamphetamine and registration plates were found in the car.
The court heard from the woman's mother who explained that her daughter had been hospitalised over the Christmas and New Year period after a mental health episode where she had been on a second storey awning in the nude.
Her mother said the nine days in a psychiatric facility were "probably not long enough".
She said the alleged crimes were "definitely brought on by the drug use".
"From the minute she uses it she does these outrageous things," the mother said.
"Obviously as a mother, we just want her to excel in life and not follow the same repetitive behaviours."
Senior Constable Petrov explained that the young woman had allegedly reoffended four times since her hospitalisation, including twice being released from custody on bail.
On one of those occasions she left her family home within 15 minutes, on the other she reoffended within three days.
He said it had been "sheer luck" that nothing more serious had resulted from her alleged actions, and that police were asking "what" she hit in the stolen vehicle and "not who she hit".
Magistrate Trieu Huynh granted bail but he told the woman "talk is cheap - the hard work is yet to occur and police will be watching you like a hawk".
When she, appearing by videolink from custody, smiled in excitement he told her "don't get so excited".
She will not be able to drive, use drugs or attend the homes of protected people.
Her case has been adjourned back to Melbourne on April 12.
