Big family home with contemporary style in Strathdale

This generously proportioned home offers easy, contemporary living.
It's also in "the best neighbourhood," said agent Bec Allen.
The area is also "quiet, safe and a stone's throw to a wonderful cafe, Edwards Providore, walking bush trails, and tracks around Kennington reservoir."
This home was "built in 2007 by quality local renowned builder Todd Newman, with high ceilings and hardwood floors."
Bec describes the home's design as great for a family with spacious bedrooms and family zones including a rumpus, plus a large theatre room (inclusive of projector and screen) and a study. "Working from home options are plentiful."
That study is easily big enough to be the fifth bedroom instead.
The main bedroom is quite big and it has dual walk-in robes and an ensuite with a double vanity, a shower and a separated toilet.
The kitchen is open plan with a dining and living space with glass sliding doors to the undercover deck in the backyard.
A second outdoor space features a large storage area and a built-in outdoor kitchen.
Additional features include solar panels, reverse-cycle ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas floor heating, plus ceiling fans throughout, a double garage with internal access, and more.
