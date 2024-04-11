Bendigo Advertiser
Big family home with contemporary style in Strathdale

April 11 2024 - 3:45pm
Big family home with contemporary style in Strathdale
Big family home with contemporary style in Strathdale

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 13 Isabella Grove, Strathdale
  • $925,000 - $965,000
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
  • INSPECT: 10.50-11.20am April 13

This generously proportioned home offers easy, contemporary living.

