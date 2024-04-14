Husband made threat to gouge out wife's eyes during series of assaults

The Bendigo courts have seen a range of offences this week from domestic violence to criminal damage.
Read the latest wrap-up of cases - including a dog who bit a member of the public and a man who smashed a local business building with a hammer and a brick.
A 51-year-old man pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful assault of his wife.
The Bendigo Advertiser is not naming him to protect the victim.
The man, who has no priors, is currently homeless in Geelong and has recently been discharged from hospital with plans to travel to Bendigo.
In July 2022, a woman said she had been assaulted, he had damaged her property and was controlling her daily movements.
She made a digital statement that her husband had become physically aggressive, "throwing her to the ground" and "straddling her" before covering her mouth, squeezing her nose and screaming at her.
The Bendigo Magistrates' court heard he then followed her and tripped her up before dragging her about by the legs.
The next day he pushed her into the wall before damaging kitchen items.
In August he put his elbow on her neck and said he would gouge her eyes out.
He later tried to force her to delete social media and threw her phone.
The relationship ended in May 2023.
The husband initially denied the attacks saying "it never happened" but has now pleaded guilty.
He will return to court later in April for sentencing.
A man has been charged with the theft of a bicycle and wilful damage in the Bendigo CBD.
The court heard the man, who has significant health concerns, stole a bicycle parked outside the Reject Shop in June 2023 but he "didn't intend to keep it".
After removing the bike lock he rode the bike around the block several times trying to find the owner.
He ended up leaving it around a block from where it was found.
The man had also been charged with wilful damage in March for entering a Williamson Street business and hitting a security camera with a hammer, before throwing a brick into the window of nearby second business.
The man who is supported by Bendigo Health psychiatric services, and who The Bendigo Advertiser has decided not to name, admitted to the incidents when speaking with police.
The matter has been adjourned to later this month for sentencing.
Reinier Wilhelmus Laan fronted court to contest a charge of allowing a dog to bite a person in September 2023.
The court heard his cattle dog Ralph caused serious injury to a person walking on what they believed was a naturestrip in Marshall Street, Heathcote.
Ralph bit the man on the hand through a fence, after which the man was taken to Heathcote Hospital and later transferred to Bendigo Hospital.
He requred sutures and a full thickness skin graft to his hand and still has a lack of movement in his little finger.
Ralph is not a restricted breed and Mr Laan said there was a sign warning of a dangerous dog at the property.
Mr Laan said the incident did not happen in a public place and he suggested that the man who was attacked may have put his hand through the fence.
Mr Laan also said he reported the incident before the victim and he had installed an additional gate, saying his intentions were "honourable".
The matter is listed for contested hearing in July.
