Youth mayor among new female leaders honoured by Zonta

Some of Bendigo's most talented up-and-coming women have been honoured with awards and scholarships.
Bendigo's Zonta Club has praised future leaders after backing them with recognition.
That included Bendigo youth mayor Lilly Correll who received the Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs Award.
The Bendigo Senior Secondary College student won an award recognising active commitment to volunteerism, experience in local government and leadership achievements.
She is Bendigo's youngest ever youth mayor and has dedicated herself to making sure young people's voices are heard.
"Amplifying our voices is the number one thing I want to achieve," she has previously told the Advertiser.
"I do think we shape and change the thought around how young people can be included in these conversations."
Aymee Robinson received the Gwen Symonts Scholarship while Crystal Hardiman received the Indigenous Women and Girls Award.
Ms Hardiman was recignised for a two year traineeship she received from the Loddon Shire and is currently studying a certificate two in workplace skills.
Mature-age student Joanne Wells received the J M Klauseman Women in Business Scholarship.
The scholarship will help her with tertiary studies.
