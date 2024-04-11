Possibly the ultimate family home with a pool and more in Bendigo

This multi-level home offers a stunning package of space, style and comfort.
It's perfect for growing or blended families with five good sized bedrooms plus a study, along with two bathrooms, two big living areas and a wonderful area for outdoor living and entertaining.
The most eye-catching feature outside is the shimmering 13m glass-fenced pool with an extensive paved deck and an outdoor pavilion.
Beyond this is further landscaping with other areas to relax and enjoy being outside.
The large block is about 1340 square metres and there's native bushland behind it. As such, it enjoys access to walking and bike trails to further enjoy the outdoors.
The house design, the elevated position and the upper story combine to take full advantage of some lovely views. This includes an upper level balcony which wraps around two sides of the upper level and is accessed via the upper floor's lounge room.
There are also two bedrooms upstairs.
The ground floor has quite a lot going on. For starters there's a double carport and a double garage with a workshop area and a mechanic's pit.
To the left of the entry is the aforementioned study, and to the right is the main carpeted living area.
The next family area is open plan with the kitchen which has updated features like stone benchtops and a dishwasher, plus gas and electric cooking appliances.
The kitchen also has a big walk-in pantry and uninterrupted views of the outdoor areas and the pool.
Beyond the primary living area there's a hall taking you to three of the bedrooms, the family bathroom, the separate toilet, and the laundry.
Bedrooms two to five (remembering that four and five are upstairs) each have a built-in robe, and the large main bedroom has a big walk-through robe and an ensuite.
The home ensures comfort all year with ducted heating, evaporative cooling, split systems in the living spaces and the main bedroom, ceiling fans in living spaces and each of the bedrooms, and double glazed windows.
The home also has solar panels and water tanks to help conserve resources.
The location is useful too, being a mere five minute drive to the CBD, schools, shops and everything else you may need.
It's also not far from the Calder Freeway to get you to Melbourne.
