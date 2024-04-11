Gorgeous renovated and extended period home in Castlemaine

This renovated and extended Victorian era home provides a fabulous combination of historic charm and modern convenience
The location is ideal too, being in the heart of the town with easy access to the local train station, shops and pub.
Among its many desirable features are the sun-filled verandah-balcony which runs from the front door around to the back door, and overlooks landscaped gardens with stone terracing, meandering brick pathways and various fruit trees.
The layout includes a central hallway running from front to rear past the formal living area, the bedrooms, the laundry and the family bathroom. This bathroom and the ensuite for the main bedroom are both beautifully appointed.
The aforementioned formal living features original polished floorboards and a wood heater with a stone hearth.
The home also has a delightful farmhouse style kitchen and dining area.
Modern improvements include new double glazed windows and a 6.5kW solar system with battery storage, and heat pump hot water.
The home also benefits from a number of other practical updates including a re-stumping, new floor insulation, a walk-in robe, a European-style laundry, and a handy garden shed.
