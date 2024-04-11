Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Gorgeous renovated and extended period home in Castlemaine

By Feature Property
April 11 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gorgeous renovated and extended period home in Castlemaine
Gorgeous renovated and extended period home in Castlemaine

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 53 Gingell Street, Castlemaine
  • $975,000
  • AGENCY: Belle Property Castlemaine
  • CONTACT: Rob Waller 0418 571 130 or Blasi Mulholland 0417 311 733
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This renovated and extended Victorian era home provides a fabulous combination of historic charm and modern convenience

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.