Plucky Pioneers remain undefeated in Coates Talent League

It wasn't a vintage Bendigo Pioneers performance, but it was good enough to earn a third-straight win to start the Coates Talent League season.
The Pioneers overcame an error-riddled first half to defeat the Gippsland Power 12.9 (81) to 8.9 (57) in Ballarat on Sunday.
The Pioneers kept the Power in the game in the first half on the back of some poor turnovers.
The third quarter proved decisive as the Pioneers broke the game open with five goals to one.
While frustrated with aspects of the win, Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said this year's squad has shown great fighting qualities in the opening three games.
"Historically, we do roll over,'' O'Bree admitted.
"Even last week being four goals down, traditionally that turned into an eight-goal loss, but instead we turned it into a hard-fought two-point win.
"Today we made a lot of mistakes, particularly in the first half, and we fell asleep at times, but we showed great resilience to put the game beyond doubt in the third quarter.
"Credit to Gippsland for not allowing us to settle. They were frantic and they lacked some composure at times, which crept into our game because they were rushing us.
"I was proud of the way we fixed the contest, we got aggressive and took the game off them."
Connor Evans was superb across half-back for the Pioneers, while Kaian Constable had a big impact across half-forward and in the midfield.
Lachlan Hogan continued his great start to the season and Ollie Poole had some key possessions.
The Pioneers are one of only three undefeated teams on the Coates Talent League ladder, but that means little to the coach.
"I couldn't care less about the wins and losses as long as our kids are being discussed,'' he said.
"There's Victoria Country under-18 trials next Sunday, I'm looking forward to hearing some names of our players over the next couple of days that have earned invites.
"I've got my fingers and toes crossed that our kids will get some reward for effort and get the opportunity to go to the next stage."
The Pioneers now have a three-week break from Talent League footy.
"The boys will go back to local footy and, hopefully, the boys will go back to their clubs and show some real consistency,'' O'Bree said.
"Hopefully, they show how hard they've worked and people will notice a real difference in their footy."
The Pioneers' next match is against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in Ballarat on Sunday, May 5.
Their first game in Bendigo is on May 12 against Northern Knights.
