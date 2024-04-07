Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Plucky Pioneers remain undefeated in Coates Talent League

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 7 2024 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree has led his team to a 3-0 record through three rounds.
Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree has led his team to a 3-0 record through three rounds.

It wasn't a vintage Bendigo Pioneers performance, but it was good enough to earn a third-straight win to start the Coates Talent League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.