Eaglehawk man, White Hills man revealed as victims of horror weekend crash

Update, Monday, April 8, 7.33am: Police have identified two Bendigo men as those killed in a double-fatality crash in Eaglehawk late on Saturday night.
The motorcyclist killed was an 18-year-old Eaglehawk man and the driver of the car a 60-year-old White Hills man.
Police believe the car and motorcycle collided near the intersection of Victoria Street and Averys Road around 10.30pm on April 6.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remained under investigation.
Earlier: Two people have died after a collision between a motorbike and car in Eaglehawk late on Saturday night.
Emergency services have continued to respond into the early hours of Sunday, April 7, as the cause of the crash is investigated.
Both the driver of the car and the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Neither deceased have been formally identified at the time of writing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
