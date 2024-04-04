Footy is back and peacekeepers honoured - What's on April 5 to 7

After back-to-back-to-back bumper weekends in the Bendigo region including the massive 2024 Easter Festival and parade, things have settled down on the social front. But, whether it is a solo journey or with the family there is still plenty to do in Bendigo this weekend. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470.
The Bendigo Military Museum is opening its 'Faces of Peace' showcases which highlights the stories of 30 local peacekeepers from regional Australia. These are men and women who have dedicated their lives to promoting peace in vastly different parts of the world. Each of their stories provides a unique window into what it means to be a peacekeeper. This exhibition is designed to make you rethink what a veteran looks like. It will help you discover what a peacekeeper does and it will show you the many faces of peace. When: April 6 to July 31. Where: Bendigo Military Museum, Pall Mall.
The race for the 2024 Heathcote District Football Netball League premierships starts on Saturday. Some great games on the footy fields and netball courts across the region. At Toolleen, Mount Pleasant will unfurl its football premiership flag before the game against Heathcote, White Hills travels to Huntly and Lockington-Bamawm United is at home to Leitchville-Gunbower. On Saturday evening, Elmore hosts Colbinabbin in a twilight game from 5.45pm. When: April 6. Where: View different clubs for information.
The Bendigo Braves men and women's teams play their first home games of the NBL1 South season when they host the Waverley Falcons at Red Energy Arena. Fresh from a season-opening win in Ballarat, the Braves women start the night at 6pm, with the men's game to follow from 8pm. When: April 6. Where: Red Energy Area, Bendigo.
Bendigo Marketplace is set to deliver school holiday entertainment by hosting free magic shows with The Amazing Mister Mike. Step into the enchanting world of Amazing Mister Mike's - and enjoy a Magic Show like no other, where wonder awaits you. Prepare to be spellbound by mind-bending illusions and captivating tricks that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Circus workshops will also be held by the Amazing Minster Mike. When: April 5 and April 8 to 12. Where: 116-120 Mitchell Street, Bendigo.
An all star cast of the best dancers from every city will come together to put on a performance like no other in Bendigo. This 18+ event is ticketed with patrons able to buy either $0, $75 or $95 depending on where they wish to sit. When: April 5, 9pm start. Where: All Seasons Hotel, Bendigo.
La Trobe Art Institute will showcase a weaving workshop led by artist Jacqueline Stojanovi, whose major works are presented in our current group exhibition, Pliable planes: expanded textiles & fibre practices. Stojanovi will host a tapestry weaving workshop in the gallery using repurposed canvas stretchers to make a 'lap loom'. Participants will be shown basic weaving techniques and how to prepare the loom. Design and make your own small tapestry to take home. This workshop is free to attend and limited to 20 people. When: April 6, 1pm to 5pm. Where: La Trobe Art Institute.
You've seen other stage hypnotists on TV, now imagine this combined with a true blue Aussie larrikin, the Bizarre Gazzard. (Rohan Gazzard). The Bizarre Gazzard is a fully qualified Clinical Hypnotherapist who has over 10 years of stage experience as has his partner in crime, brilliantly funny stand up comedian and musician, Adam "Chicken" Palmer. Combining music, costumes, comedy and props, this is a must see show where the only people having a better time than the audience, are the volunteers themselves. Every show is unique and unforgettable. Not only will you laugh, gasp and roar; the bizarre will happen. Included in the ticket price is a two-course meal. When: April 6, 6:30pm to 10pm. Where: 73-75 Havilah Road North Bendigo.
The Federation Veteran Vintage Classic Clubs we will be holding another fundraising day here in Bendigo on the It will on the arena Prince of Wales Show Grounds Holmes road Bendigo. It will be held in conjunction with Bendigo famous Show Grounds country market. Admittance to the display on the arena will be by a donation (notes or coins) at the tin rattlers at the entrance to the arena. This event is being run by the members of Central Victorian Restoration Group and Veteran Vintage Classic Club Bendigo. Members will be on hand to talk about their displays and also to anyone looking to join a vehicle or machinery group. When: April 7, 7:30am to 2:00pm. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds.
