First win still eludes work in progress Strikers 23-and-unders

ASSISTANT coach Tarryn Rymer says the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under girls are making genuine progress despite dropping their fifth straight game with a loss to the Peninsula Waves on Wednesday night.
The young Strikers - many of them playing their first season in the state's premier netball competition - again showed plenty of heart and grit, but ultimately fell six goals short of a relieved Waves team, which picked up its first win of the season with a hard-fought 54-48 victory.
It was the Strikers' second close call this season following a four-goal loss to fellow league newcomers the Gippsland Stars in round two.
The Strikers ultimately paid for a lapse in concentration midway through the opening quarter.
Trailing 7-6 early in the contest, the Strikers conceded seven of the next nine goals on their way to a 17-11 quarter time deficit.
It was the same margin as the final score.
Rymer, who took the coaching reins alongside the club's director of coaching Carol Cathcart in the absence of head coach Jayden Cowling, identified a need for greater consistency from the Strikers as a key to finding their first win of the season.
"The girls are connecting better and they are definitely showing improvement every week, we probably just lack that intensity across the four quarters," she said.
"They are building and they are very hungry for a win, but we do need to be able to put it together for the full four quarters at this level.
"We do have to remember that these girls are drawn from a range of different leagues and clubs and they haven't played together that much.
"To be five games in and to see lots of positives in our game last night was pleasing.
"We just couldn't quite get over the line."
The Strikers got big contributions from goal shooter Tori Skrijel, who shot a perfect 21 goals from as many attempts, Shae Clifford at wing attack and centre and fellow midcourter Mackenzie O'Dwyer.
"I think they are all building in confidence and you could see them letting go of the ball a bit more and being creative for each other," Rymer said.
"There was a sense of them really getting to know how each other plays.
"We probably didn't win enough ball, but they are learning, it's just going to take a bit more time.
"We were missing (goal defence) Abby Larkin - if she had been there it might have been a little bit different for us.
"They really are capable of winning these games and I think if we can get one, a few more will start to come.
"It would have been nice to get rolling on (Wednesday) night."
The Strikers will look to get their first win on the board next Wednesday against the Casey Demons, who dropped to 1-4 following a 68-41 loss to Hawks.
North East Blaze continued to set the pace, advancing to 5-0 with a solid win over Melbourne University Lightning.
North East Blaze 57 d Melbourne University Lightning 47
Southern Saints 60 d Boroondara Express 47
Geelong Cougars 61 d Gippsland Stars 41
Hawks 68 d Casey Demons 41
City West Falcons 60 d Western Warriors 36
Peninsula Waves 54 d Bendigo Strikers 48
