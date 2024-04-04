Mega gallery: Bendigo children discover a world of science, art in holidays

School holidays is the perfect time for Bendigo children to learn something new.
At the Bendigo Discovery Science and Technology Centre, many kids are taking advantage of the term one school holiday program, where dragons have taken over.
There's toddler planetarium shows, treasure hunts and science shows, as well as the vertical slide and interactive exhibits.
Discovery were also holding a Pointillism to Pixelation interactive event, designed around the Pointillism style of panting popular in Paris.
The event coincided with the Bendigo Art Gallery's Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 - 1925 exhibition, which was open until July 14.
For information visit discovery.asn.au/schoolholidays.
Across Bendigo there are many school holiday programs and workshops, including the Bendigo Art Gallery's own City of Greats program, also inspired by the Paris exhibition.
The workshops were suitable for children aged between 3 to 15 years and run until Friday, April 12.
Bendigo Art Gallery Learning Manager Lena Mitchell said the workshops were created to add a touch of Paris to the autumn school holiday program.
"Families can book in for sessions with clay, paste-ups, drama, collage, mural making, a period costume life drawing session, watercolour postcards, printmaking, and an incredible series of music performances!
There are also Paris themed holiday activities happening in the Hargreaves Mall. For more information go to www.bendigoregion.com.au
