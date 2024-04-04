Alleged pig rapist also accused of strangling person, unlawful assault

A 30-year-old Carag Carag man facing bestiality charges for allegedly raping a pig is also accused of a raft of other violent crimes including unlawful assault and strangling a person.
Bradley O'Reilly is charged with matters from throughout 2023 including four counts of recklessly engaging in conduct that placed a person in danger of serious injury - namely by strangulation - and five counts of unlawfully assaulting a female.
He is also accused of two counts each of recklessly causing injury and making a threat to destroy property.
Mr O'Reilly is also charged with wilfully damaging property on two occasions - firstly an iPhone and secondly Beats headphones, using a carriage service to menace, throwing a "missile" - specifically a pair of shoes - which risked causing damage to a vehicle, and unlawfully imprisoning and detaining a person.
The man's alleged sex act on a pig was filmed in February 2024 at Midland Bacon, a piggery in Carag Carag near Stanhope.
The footage was captured by activists from the Farm Transparency Project who then alerted police.
The group has published a censored version of the footage on their website.
Mr O'Reilly will face the Echuca Magistrates' Court on June 11 for the alleged attack on the pig.
He will face the Shepparton Magistrates' Court for his charges relating to the other violent offences.
