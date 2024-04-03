Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Missing teen Alexey last seen at Bendigo Train Station

April 3 2024 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
16-year-old Alexey is missing after last being seen in Bendigo. Picture supplied
16-year-old Alexey is missing after last being seen in Bendigo. Picture supplied

Police are asking community members for any information they might have about a missing 16-year-old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.