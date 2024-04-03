Missing teen Alexey last seen at Bendigo Train Station

Police are asking community members for any information they might have about a missing 16-year-old.
Alexey is missing and was last seen at Bendigo Train Station on April 3 around 3am.
Alexey is described as around 170cm tall, with a slim build and orange/brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.
Police believe Alexey may be in the Bendigo area and are concerned for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information on Alexey's whereabouts is urged to contact Cranbourne Police Station on (03) 5991 0600.
Bendigo Police can also be contacted on (03) 5448 1300 or members of the public can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with any information.
