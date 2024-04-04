Family friendly home in Marong

Why build a new house, when you can move in without all the stress. This family-friendly home is just three years young and set on a generous 663 square metres (approx.).
Inside is tastefully fashioned, with beautiful flooring and an abundance of natural tones and light, along with ducted heating and cooling.
There is a formal living room at the entrance and a separate open plan kitchen/dining/living area that is the hub of the home. The galley-style kitchen has stone benchtops, gas/electric cooking, a dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
A glass sliding door leads to the covered outdoor area, which flows well when entertaining friends and family.
The three bedrooms are in their own wing to the rear of the home, along with a family bathroom, separate toilet and a separate living zone - perfect for any large family.
Every bedroom has built-in robes, the main complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe. All the bedrooms have ceiling fans.
Outside is handy side access and a lovely size yard, with a playground along the back fence.
Located close to all the great amenities within the growing community of Marong, this house is perfect for a first home buyer, family, retiree or investor.
Don't miss your opportunity to secure this amazing property.
