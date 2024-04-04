Enjoy an escape to the country

Situated in popular Strathfieldsaye is this quiet, 20 acre (approx.) country rural lifestyle retreat.
The property features a large ranch-style family home, with a hint of French Provincial styling.
It includes four good-sized bedrooms, the main with a walk-in robe and ensuite, built-in robes in bedrooms two and three, with another ensuite in bedroom four.
There is an abundance of living space, with a formal lounge and formal dining, open plan kitchen, meals/living and a separate rumpus room on top of the enclosed indoor/outdoor living area.
Each living room has a cosy gas log fire, with the rumpus including a solid fuel wood heater with evaporative cooling.
The modern kitchen has a country-style aesthetic that complements the setting, with a farmhouse sink, stone benchtops, pantry and superb Falcon cooker.
Outside are front and rear verandahs, a double garage with internal access to the home, double carport, a separate Colorbond shed at the rear, and a horse stable with exercise yard.
The gardens are established, and the there is a good-sized dam with water rights.
If you're wanting to leave the city and start living a quieter, more peaceful life where the kids can run wild, all the while enjoying the conveniences of beautiful Bendigo on your doorstep, then look no further.
