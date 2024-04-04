Custom designed home on acreage

Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
This custom-designed home sits on an impressive 6.6 acres of land, with a massive dam that sets the scene for resort-style living near the heart of Maiden Gully.
"All aspects of the house were designed to overlook the dam, making it a pretty peaceful property," says selling agent, Chris Garlick.
With a prime location, just eight kilometres from the centre of Bendigo and a five minute drive to Kangaroo Flat or Maiden Gully, convenience meets luxury in this piece of paradise.
The immaculately presented house has five bedrooms, including a main suite with its own water views and sliding door access to the outdoor area.
Dual walk-in robes, an ensuite with a double shower and spa, and a separate toilet add to the grandeur of this place of retreat. The remaining bedrooms are equally impressive, each with built-in robes or walk-in robes.
Entertaining is a breeze, with the outdoor entertaining area spanning more than 20 metres and perfectly designed around the water views.
Enjoy almost 42 squares under the roof, including a large northerly-facing verandah and a four-car carport.
The spacious kitchen features a breakfast bar, stone benchtops, induction cooking and top-quality appliances, including a pyrolytic oven that's still under warranty.
Cosy up in winter with the Coonara wood heater, and stay cool in summer with the brand new 16kw ducted Daiken heating and cooling system.
The dam has the appearance of a lake and spans 2.5 acres when at full capacity, stocked with many varieties of fish.
The property has a main shed measuring 6.5 x 14 metres, with a concrete floor and power, along with additional garden and storage sheds. A comfortable caravan provides additional accommodation for guests.
With ample water supply, including a 114,000-litre main tank to the house, an additional 22,500-litre tank off the shed, and a small tank in the paddock, this property is practically drought-proof.
The property is fully-fenced, with internal fencing of the paddock at the rear and a more compact yard for smaller animals. "You can have sheep, a pony, some chooks and pick the odd fish out of the dam," says Chris.
Whether you're a nature lover, a fishing enthusiast, or simply seeking a luxurious retreat for your family, this property has it all. Call the agency to book an inspection.
