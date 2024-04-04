Bendigo Advertiser
Custom designed home on acreage

By House of the Week
April 4 2024 - 5:00pm
  • 13 Stumpy Gully Track, Maiden Gully
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Carparks 6
  • $1,375,000 - $1,475,000
  • Agency: Priority1 Property - Bendigo
  • Agent: Chris Garlick 0429 333 927
  • Inspect: By appointment

