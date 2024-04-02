Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

'It's not good': grim scene at truck rollover near Axedale

Lucy Williams
Tom O'Callaghan
By Lucy Williams, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 2 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 11:27am
Police officers at the scene of truck rollover in Axedale. Picture by Darren Howe
Police officers at the scene of truck rollover in Axedale. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATE, 3.10PM: About 200 sheep are dead after a truck rolled near Axedale.

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

