LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE

'THE only way is up,' says new Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Danielle O'Toole of her side's chances this LVFNL netball season.
Following a pair of tough seasons in which they failed to win a game, the Bears are hoping a revival is on the cards in 2024.
The early signs are promising, having lured the ultra-competitive O'Toole to drive the standards as the club's new leader following a brilliant 2023 season with rival club Marong, in which she finished equal fifth in the league's best and fairest count.
The addition of some handy recruits and the rise of some of last season's standout 17-and-under players, headed by 2023 league medal winner Marley Addlem and Ava Francis, have provided cause for plenty of optimism.
Renowned for her fierce competitive spirit and her ability to thrive under pressure, O'Toole will be aiming to instill those same qualities into her new teammates.
Expect the Bears to be a tougher proposition to come up against this season.
How has the pre-season unfolded and what have you done recruiting wise?
"I am very happy with how we are shaping up. We have a lot of returning players, but we do have a few newbies, throughout all the grades. We've brought Hannah Ilsley over from Calivil United, which has been great. We have got Lara Clements, who will be in our A-grade side. She injured her knee last year, so it will be the first time we'll see her play. We have Marley Addlem coming up from the under-17s, after winning the league best and fairest last year. She will be a great addition. I was very keen to make sure she stayed at the club. And I'm still trying to get a couple of others on board. Ava Francis, a tall goal shooter from the under-17s last year, has also come up to our A-grade team and is doing well. From there we have (last year's best and fairest) Ellyssa Hartland, who is returning; and Ellen Gladman, a previous best and fairest, is back playing."
The club hasn't posted an A-grade netball win since 2019 season. Are you confident of getting on board this season?
"I hope so and I'm confident. The only way to go is up. It would be lovely to get a few on the board and give the girls a bit of confidence. They are a great bunch of girls. They all want to learn and are all just lovely people."
Note: There was no netball played in 2020 and the Bears did not field an A-grade team in 2021.
How have you found the transition to coaching early in your tenure?
"I'm loving it. I haven't had any issues combining coaching and playing. I'm really lucky that Lara (Clements) is the B-grade coach, so we have been talking a lot and bouncing off each other. I think the girls have learnt a lot over the pre-season - a lot of court structures and things they haven't learnt before. I've brought a lot of stuff over that I learnt from (last year's Marong coach) Sue Borserio. We've had a few practice matches, so I'm really looking forward to putting those structures in place and seeing how we go?
How did your first couple of practice matches pan out?
"We had an intra-club match and then we followed up with one against Mount Pleasant. We had a few of the A-grade girls injured, but we ran with an A-B squad and a C-C-res squad on the other court. I was really happy with how that went. We also played Tooleybuc-Manangtang and have another on April 6 against Boort. Hopefully we have everyone back from injury for that one."
You have Pyramid Hill in round one. What do you make of that game?
"It will be interesting. They will obviously be up there again, so it will be a nice early test for us against one of the better sides. Then round two is against Inglewood, which will be a very good hit-out for us. Hopefully we can get a win sooner rather than later and get some confidence into the girls. But as I have said, the only way is up and there is a really good vibe around the group. Everyone is eager to learn and want to win games and obviously I am super-competitive. I have no doubt we can get on the winner's board."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Marong (a)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Maiden Gully YCW (h)
ROUND 9 - June 15
Bye
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Marong (h)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v Maiden Gully YCW (a)
ROUND 18 - August 17
Bye
