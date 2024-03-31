LVFNL 2024 season netball preview: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE

"I am very happy with how we are shaping up. We have a lot of returning players, but we do have a few newbies, throughout all the grades. We've brought Hannah Ilsley over from Calivil United, which has been great. We have got Lara Clements, who will be in our A-grade side. She injured her knee last year, so it will be the first time we'll see her play. We have Marley Addlem coming up from the under-17s, after winning the league best and fairest last year. She will be a great addition. I was very keen to make sure she stayed at the club. And I'm still trying to get a couple of others on board. Ava Francis, a tall goal shooter from the under-17s last year, has also come up to our A-grade team and is doing well. From there we have (last year's best and fairest) Ellyssa Hartland, who is returning; and Ellen Gladman, a previous best and fairest, is back playing."